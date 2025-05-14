Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Marriott International on Wednesday announced that it has signed an agreement with Grey Group to introduce a 160-key JW Marriott brand to Ludhiana in Punjab.

"The signing of JW Marriott Ludhiana marks a bold step in redefining the luxury hospitality landscape of the city. We are confident that this hotel will become the preferred destination for travellers and a catalyst for Ludhiana's growing stature as a business hub.

"This signing is a strong testament to Marriott International's strategic focus, tapping into the potential of high-growth markets across India," Marriott International Regional Vice President - South Asia, Ranju Alex said in a statement.

