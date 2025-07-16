New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said prices of Ertiga and Baleno will increase by up to 1.4 per cent with immediate effect due to the inclusion of six airbags as standard fitment in the models.

The standardisation of six airbags will result in an average ex-showroom price increase of 1.4 per cent in Ertiga and 0.5 per cent in Baleno, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

The price increase will come into effect from July 16, 2025, it added.

Premium hatchback Baleno is priced between Rs 6.7 lakh and Rs 9.92 lakh while Ertiga is tagged between Rs 8.97 lakh and Rs 13.25 lakh.

