Mathura (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) A class 10 girl student here allegedly being blackmailed with a video jumped from a building, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said the girl on Wednesday tried to kill herself by jumping from the third floor of a building in the Highway Police Station area.

She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the SP, the girl told her family that she was being blackmailed by a cyber cafe owner who had recorded a video of her when she went there a few days ago.

"The matter is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon," said the officer.

