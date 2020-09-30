New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The initial public offer (IPO) of state-owned defence firm Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was subscribed 7.52 times on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.

The IPO to raise about Rs 444 crore, received bids for 23,01,16,111 shares against 3,05,99,017 shares offered.

Also Read | Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Extended, IT Department Extends Date for Filing Returns Till November 30, 2020.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 15.53 times, non-institutional investors 4.96 times and that for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 2.83 times.

The price range for the offer, which is scheduled to close on Thursday, has been fixed at Rs 135-145 per share.

Also Read | Retail Inflation for Industrial Workers Eases to 5.63% in August.

Yes Securities, Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, DAM Capital Advisors and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.

Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

The company is engaged in construction and repair of warships and submarines for use by the Indian Navy and other vessels for commercial clients, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)