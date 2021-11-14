New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Six of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,18,383.07 crore in market valuation last week, with major contribution coming in from Reliance Industries Limited.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 619.07 points or 1.03 per cent.

While Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India emerged as laggards.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited zoomed Rs 59,437.12 crore to reach Rs 16,44,511.70 crore.

Infosys added Rs 29,690.9 crore to take its market valuation to Rs 7,48,580.98 crore. HDFC's valuation gained Rs 17,187 crore to Rs 5,41,557.77 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services jumped Rs 5,715.04 crore to Rs 13,03,730.66 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by Rs 3,301.84 crore to Rs 4,11,183.32 crore and that of Bajaj Finance by Rs 3,051.17 crore to Rs 4,57,355.51 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of HDFC Bank Ltd diminished by Rs 22,545.39 crore to Rs 8,60,436.44 crore. State Bank of India's market valuation declined by Rs 17,135.26 crore to Rs 4,56,270.76 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited dipped by Rs 3,912.07 crore to reach Rs 5,65,546.62 crore and that of ICICI Bank by Rs 3,810.99 crore to Rs 5,39,016.40 crore.

In the ranking of most valued firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

