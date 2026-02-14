The friendship shared by Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor truly reflects how much they value one another. They constantly support each other, stand by one another through every phase, and make it a point to wholeheartedly celebrate each other's biggest milestones.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday Shares Post on Instagram Story:

(Photo Credit: Instagram Story)

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan Praise Shanaya Kapoor

As Shanaya's second film, Tu Yaa Main hit the big screens on Friday, both Ananya and Suhana took to their respective Instagram handles to root for Shanaya. " I don't know what I loved more - you or the movie!! @shanayakapoor02," Suhana's Instagram post for Shanaya read. Ananya wrote, "I think I squealed atleast 27 times and was at the edge of my seat the whole time! What a ride #TuYaaMain in cinemas now !!!! You have to watch."

Shanaya Kapoor Credits Team

Tu Yaa Main, a survival thriller, is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Aanand L Rai. It also stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead role. Speaking about her preparation for the role of social media influencer Avani, Shanaya acknowledged the contribution of her acting coach, Atul Mongia, and the director Bejoy, noting that their guidance was crucial in bringing the character to life. "I should just give credit to Bejoy Sir and to my acting coach, Atul sir. I think it was both of them that helped me bring the character to life."

Shanaya Kapoor Praises Adarsh Gourav

Shanaya also praised her co-actor, Adarsh, saying, "When I was performing the scenes, I was performing with Adarsh, my co-actor. He was giving me so much energy, which made it easier for me to respond and stay in the moment," she explained.