New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi passed 21 proposals, including one on construction of three multilevel parking, a community hall, and redevelopment of a stadium for sports training, amid ruckus in the last session of the House on Thursday.

The civic body postponed eight proposals out of 29 tabled in the House.

During proceedings, councillors from the opposition parties stormed into the well and raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party, which controls the corporation, over several issues, including the demand of an action against an AAP councillor accused of sexual harassment.

The Mayor passed the proposals amid the chaos and adjourned the House till the next meeting.

The passed proposals include construction of a multilevel car park each in Shastri park, Rajinder Nagar, and Rani Bagh.

The corporation also approved the construction of DR B R Ambedkar Stadium with a cost of almost Rs 5 crore. The stadium will come up after dismantling an old office complex in the Darya Ganj ward.

The civic body also passed a proposal to build a community hall in Pratap Vihar, Rohini zone.

