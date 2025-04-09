New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated a Mother and Child Welfare Centre in Katwaria Sarai Village area of Lado Sarai Ward.

The mayor termed it "a historic achievement" for the area, which had no dispensary and the locals were forced to go to hospitals for minor treatments,.

"Under the leadership of our leader Arvind Kejriwal, Municipal Corporation of Delhi is committed to provide better health facilities," the mayor said.

Councilor Rajiv Chaudhary said in a meeting that at least 70-80,000 people stand to benefit from the opening of the new dispensary.

