New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has signed an agreement with Delhi Transco Ltd (DTL) and POWERGRID Corporation of India Ltd to facilitate the development of a waste-to-energy plant at Narela Bawana, a statement said on Tuesday.

Designed to process 3,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day, the upcoming facility is expected to play a crucial role in easing the city's waste burden and generating clean energy, the statement said.

To pave the way for construction, a portion of the project site needed to be cleared, as three 400 KV transmission lines -- one owned by DTL and two by POWERGRID -- currently run through the area.

As part of the agreement, one DTL line and one POWERGRID line will be consolidated onto multi-circuit towers, making room for the plant, it said.

The task of relocating the transmission lines will be carried out by POWERGRID, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will bear the one-time capital cost involved in the shift.

Officials said the arrangement ensures that Delhi's power transmission network remains unaffected during the development of the project.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, Additional Commissioner Jitendra Yadav, Engineer-in-Chief PC Meena, and senior officials from DTL, POWERGRID, and MCD's Engineering Department.

“This is a major milestone in our vision for a cleaner, greener Delhi,” an MCD official said.

The initiative marks a significant step forward in the capital's efforts to adopt modern and environmentally sustainable waste management practices, it added.

