New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd on Friday said it has bagged a Rs 278-crore order from Coal India arm MCL.

"McNally Bharat Engineering Co Ltd (lead partner of joint venture) as McNallyAML (JV) has received an order of Rs 278.48 crore from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL)," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The order is for pre-engineered turnkey execution for design, supply, erection, commissioning and trial run with operation and maintenance during defect liability period (DLP) for construction of coal handling plant to transport coal, it added.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. HRS hrs

