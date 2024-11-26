New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) India's meat production rose nearly 5 per cent to 10.25 million tonnes in the last fiscal, according to the government data released on Tuesday.

"The total meat production in the country is estimated as 10.25 million tonnes during 2023-24 and registered a growth of 4.85 per cent over the past 10 years as compared to the estimates of 6.69 million tonnes in 2014-15. Further, the production was increased by 4.95 per cent in 2023-24 over 2022-23," an official statement said.

Also Read | How To Update Mobile Number in Aadhaar Cards? As Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Extended, Know Step-by-Step Guide.

Major contribution in the total meat production comes from West Bengal with 12.62 per cent share and it was followed by Uttar Pradesh (12.29 per cent), Maharashtra (11.28 per cent), Telangana (10.85 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (10.41 per cent).

In terms of annual growth rate, the highest annual growth rate (AGR) has recorded in Assam (17.93 per cent), followed by Uttarakhand (15.63 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (11.70 per cent).

Also Read | What is PAN 2.0? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About New Upgrade to PAN Cards.

As per the data, the country's total egg production is estimated as 142.77 billion during 2023-24 and registered a growth of 6.8 per cent over the past 10 years as compared to the estimates of 78.48 billion eggs during 2014-15.

Further, the production increased annually by 3.18 per cent during 2023-24 over the preceding fiscal.

The major contribution in the total egg production comes from Andhra Pradesh with a share of 17.85 per cent of total egg production, followed by Tamil Nadu (15.64 per cent), Telangana (12.88 per cent), West Bengal (11.37 per cent) and Karnataka (6.63 per cent).

In terms of AGR, the highest growth rate was recorded by Ladakh (75.88 per cent) and followed by Manipur (33.84 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (29.88 per cent).

As per the data, the total wool production is estimated as 33.69 million kg during 2023-24, registering a slight growth of 0.22 per cent over last year.

The major contribution in the total Wool production comes from Rajasthan with a share of 47.53 per cent followed by Jammu & Kashmir (23.06 per cent), Gujarat (6.18 per cent), Maharashtra (4.75 per cent) and Himachal Pradesh (4.22 per cent).

In terms of annual growth rate, the highest AGR has been recorded by Punjab (22.04 per cent), followed by Tamil Nadu (17.19 per cent) and Gujarat (3.20 per cent).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)