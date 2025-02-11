Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 11 (PTI) A 23-year-old student of Rangaraya Medical College here died by suicide in his hostel in the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday, a police official said.

The student identified as R Sai Ram died by suicide in his hostel room when his roommate was away studying in another room, police added.

"We are yet to determine the reason for his suicide, we are investigating," the official told PTI.

According to police, Sai Ram hailed from a small village near Narasapuram in West Godavari district.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under Section 194 of BNS.

