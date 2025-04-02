Meerut, Apr 2 (PTI) A local court here on Wednesday sentenced five people to life term, including a man and his two sons, for a murder committed in 2018.

District Government Advocate (ADGC) Babita Verma said the case originated from a complaint filed by Vikas Kumar on December 5, 2018.

"Kumar alleged that his aunt's son, Sanjeev (24), was murdered by Gulab Singh, his sons Pammi and Johnny alias Vishal, and their accomplices Sunny and Rahul, due to a love affair. The accused then attempted to conceal the crime by placing Sanjeev's body in a car and setting it on fire," Verma said.

A case was registered in the matter at Ganganagar Police Station under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court found Gulab Singh, Pammi, Johnny alias Vishal, Sunny, and Rahul guilty of the murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

According to Verma, a love affair between Sanjeev and Gulab Singh's daughter led to the murder of Sanjeev, who was lured to Gulab Singh's house for a meeting, but was killed.

The daughter, who was at the home then, informed the police about the crime two days later.

"The court of Additional District Sessions Judge Om Prakash, sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of the convicted individuals," said Verma.

