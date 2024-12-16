New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Swiss suspension of the most favoured nation clause in the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) will not have any impact on the commitments signed in a trade agreement between India and the EFTA bloc, a top government official said on Monday.

The Swiss government has suspended the most favoured nation (MFN), which could potentially impact Swiss investments in India and lead to higher taxes on Indian companies operating in the European nation.

Also Read | RRB Technician 2024 Admit Card Out at rrb.digialm.com: Hall Ticket for Grade I and Grade III Written Examination Released, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

India and the four-nation European Free Trade Association (EFTA) signed the agreement in March. Its members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Switzerland is the largest trading partner of India, followed by Norway in the bloc.

Also Read | PM Kisan 19th Instalment Date: When Will Farmers Receive 19th Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana? Know Steps To Become Beneficiary of PM Kisan Yojna.

"On EFTA, there is no impact," Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters here when asked whether the Swiss decision would impact the USD 100 billion investment commitment of the EFTA bloc under the trade pact with India.

India and the four-nation European bloc signed a free trade agreement under which New Delhi received an investment commitment of USD 100 billion in 15 years from the grouping while allowing several products like Swiss watches, chocolates and cut and polished diamonds at lower or zero duties.

The bloc committed an investment of USD 100 billion -- USD 50 billion within 10 years after the implementation of the agreement and another USD 50 billion in the next five years -- which would facilitate the creation of 1 million direct jobs in India. This is a first-of-its-kind pledge agreed upon in any of the trade deals signed by India so far.

The commitment is the key substance of the TEPA (Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement), which took almost 16 years to conclude, for India in return for opening its markets for several products coming from the EFTA nations.

The agreement is yet to be implemented.

In 2023-24, India's imports from Switzerland stood at USD 21.24 billion, in stark contrast to its exports of USD 1.52 billion, leading to a substantial trade deficit of USD 19.72 billion.

India received about USD 10.72 billion in foreign direct investments from Switzerland between April 2000 and September 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)