Kochi, Nov 28 (PTI) The 11th edition of the Southern Naval Command (SNC) Military Photo Exhibition held here, under the aegis of the Southern Naval Command and the Ernakulam Press Club, concluded on Sunday.

Also Read | JKSSB Admit Card 2021 for Post of Junior Statistical Assistant Released, Candidates Can Download Their Hall Tickets Online at jkssb.nic.in.

Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command presented the awards for the three best photographs.

Also Read | Omicron Variant: Returnees from Abroad to Madhya Pradesh in Last One Month to Undergo COVID-19 Test, Says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Emmanual Karbhari from The Hindu, Mumbai won the "Southern Naval Command award" of Rs. 15,000 for the best photo exhibit.

"The Venduruthy award" of Rs 7,000 for the first runner-up won by Sameer A Hameed from Malayala Manorama Daily, Kannur and "The Garuda award" of Rs 5,000 for the second runner-up was won by Sanjay Hadkar from Times Of India, Mumbai.

The Special Jury award was presented to V N Krishnaprakash from Janayugom Daily in Kochi.

Navy said the exhibits were judged by a jury consisting of Commodore V B Bellary (CO, INS Garuda), Commodore R M S Menon (Chief Controller, NAQAS) and Capt Aftab Ahmad Khan (CO 1TS).

The closing ceremony was graced by the presence of Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankar, NM, Flag Officer Sea Training, Navy said.

Ernakulam Press Club president Jipson Sikhera and Secretary C N Reji were present in the closing ceremony.

A total of 98 entries were received from photo journalists from across the country for this year's Military Photo Exhibition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)