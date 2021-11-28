New Delhi, November 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) released the admit cards for the written examination for the post of Junior Statistical Assistant on Sunday. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the board. Candidates who have applied for the post can visit the official website of the JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in to check an download their admit cards for the same. CG Vyapam Admit Card for Mandi Inspector and SI Exam 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Candidates can download their admit cards by entering their registration number and date on birth on the official website of the board. The hall tickets will carry important details and instructions regarding the examination such as test date, timings, name and address of test centre among others. Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines given in the admit card. Scroll down to know how to download admit card from the official website. UP Police Admit Card 2021 for SI and ASI Posts Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at uppbpb.gov.in.

Here Is How To Download JKSSB Junior Statistical Assistant Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in

On the home page click on the link to download admit card

A new web page

Enter required credentials- registration number and DOB

Click on 'Submit'

Download the admit card

Take a print out for future references

According to an official notification, "Any candidate who does not find his/her Admit Card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 05th of December 2021."

