Coimbatore (TN), Feb 23 (PTI) Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday launched a new chocolate flavour -- Millet Horlicks -- in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | BSE Sensex Crashes 927 Points Amid Weak Global Cues; Settles at 59,745 Points.

Also Read | Indian Workers With Digital Skills Contributing USD 508 Billion to Country's GDP, Says Report.

Millet Horlicks in chocolate flavour is HUL's first product with super-grain and is made with multi-millets like Finger Millet (Ragi), Sorghum (Jowar), Foxtail Millet (Kanngani) and Pearl Millet (Bajra) and the multi-millets are a natural source of calcium, iron, protein and fiber, a release said.

Commenting on the launch, HUL vice president and business head, Nutrition, Krishnan Sundaram said, ''We are happy to introduce first of its kind - a multi millet-based offering for children in the health food drinks category. Millet Horlicks in chocolate flavour is our first innovation for Horlicks in this space."

"We are proud to support the government's initiative in making India the global leader of the super-grain. With the launch of Millet Horlicks in chocolate flavour, we are moving closer to delivering on Unilever's 'Future Foods' commitment. Our aim is to create a nutrition solution that address the issues of unbalanced diets and micronutrient deficiency in India. Mainstreaming millet for children is a critical step in this direction," he said.

Millet Horlicks is designed with a focus on the taste preferences and nutritional requirements of children above the age of six, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)