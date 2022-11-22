New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Spark Minda group flagship firm Minda Corporation Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed a technology license agreement with LocoNav for white-labelling of telematics software.

Under the agreement, LocoNav will be the technology partner for telematic systems to Spark Minda and will provide with a white-labelled software, the auto component maker said in a statement.

White-labelling gives businesses the option to use tracking software with customised branding.

Spark Minda will integrate LocoNav-developed software with its in-house developed telematic devices to provide Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with a complete solution. The license agreement will cover both web and android/iOS platforms, it added.

Moreover, LocoNav would also assist Spark Minda in software customisations and other support from time-to-time and provide mobile application user interface.

"We believe the partnership with LocoNav will help us strengthen our existing relationship with the leading OEMs by integrating LocoNav's proprietary telematics software into Spark Minda devices making us 'a complete mobility solution provider'," Minda Corporation Executive Director Aakash Minda said.

This will also help the group expand product portfolio with existing customers and acquire new customers, he added.

LocoNav Co-founder Shridhar Gupta said the partnership will bring in significant synergies for both the companies, making them a preferred choice for integrated Telematics services, especially suited for Indian markets.

