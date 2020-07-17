New Delhi, July 17 (PTI) Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja group and Blackstone, on Friday filed its final offer document with markets regulator Sebi to launch the public issue to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore.

The company aims to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of fresh units and up to Rs 3,500 crore through offer for sale (OFS). It will be raising Rs 1,125 crore from strategic investors, according to the document.

This will be the second public issue of Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) in India.

Last year, Embassy Office Park REIT, the country's first REIT issue, raised nearly Rs 5,000 crore.

Mindspace has brought 29.5 million sq ft of office portfolio located in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad under the REIT and out of that around 24.5 million sq ft area is completed.

The annual rental income is currently around Rs 1,300 crore, which is estimated to reach Rs 2,000 crore in next few years.

The company filed the initial offer document in December last year.

Sources said the issue is likely to hit the market this month. The units of the REIT will be listed on BSE and NSE.

REIT, a popular instrument globally, was introduced in India a few years ago aimed at attracting investment in the real estate sector by monetising rent-yielding assets.

It helps unlock the massive value of real estate assets and enable retail participation in the development of the nation.

