New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) IT firm Mindtree on Monday said it has bagged a five-year deal from The Nordex Group to help the wind turbine manufacturer simplify, modernise and transform its entire IT landscape globally.

As The Nordex Group's business transformation partner, Mindtree will provide scalability to support the company's growth plans, a statement said.

Also Read | SamJam: Rana Daggubati Breaks Down As He Opens Up About His Health Conditions, Tells Samantha Akkineni That There Were '30 per Cent Chance of Death' (Watch Video).

The Nordex Group is an integrated global manufacturer of innovative onshore wind turbine systems.

"Demand for wind power will continue to grow globally and so will Nordex. Delivering to our expanding international customer base reliably and securely will require standardisation and simplification of our underlying systems," Nordex Group CIO Stefan Ewald said.

Also Read | Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Apple iPhones, Samsung S20 Series, Amazon Echo, Headphones & More.

Mindtree Executive Director and President (Global Markets) Venu Lambu said, "The scope includes the standardisation and roll out of new projects and operational processes, the consolidation of existing IT services, and the development of a future-ready cloud platform which maintains a robust cybersecurity posture."

*

*

* * Paytm to allow postpaid service users to covert spends into EMIs

Fintech major Paytm on Monday said users of its postpaid service can now convert their spends into Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs), a move that will offer more flexibility to customers.

Users can avail of Paytm's 'buy now and pay later' facility for a wide range of products and services at more than 5 lakh shops and websites, a statement said.

"The feature of 'Bill EMI' enables postpaid users to convert their total spends into tailor-fit EMIs, payable alongside nominal interest rates. Multiple payment options like UPI, debit card, and net banking are already available to repay the Postpaid bill," it added.

Every month, users are provided a single bill to track all their spends through postpaid.

"Within the first seven days of the bill being generated, they have the option to convert the postpaid bill into flexible EMIs. Postpaid offers a credit limit of up to Rs 1 lakh, which can be increased with timely repayments. It is offered in partnership with two leading NBFCs with an instant credit line for various payments to Paytm app users," it added.

*

*

*

* DFI, AWS introduce 'Adopt Drones' programme to accelerate adoption of AI-driven solutions

The Drone Federation of India (DFI) on Monday announced the 'Adopt Drones' programme to accelerate adoption of AI-driven drone solutions, with support from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Adopt Drones programme will recognise solutions by drone application developers which leverage machine learning to generate deep insights from the data collected using drones, a statement said.

The programme will run in six phases and focus on solutions for 20 sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, and rural development, it added.

AWS will provide drone application developers support in multiple areas -- technical review of solutions for cost and performance optimization, AWS promotional credits to enable developers to use the breadth and depth of AWS cloud services to build, test and deploy their secure and scalable solutions on the cloud, and go-to-market support to help developers pitch the solution to large enterprises, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)