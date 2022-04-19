New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Shares of IT company Mindtree on Tuesday climbed 3 per cent in early trade after the firm registered a 49.1 per cent jump in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of FY22.

The stock jumped 3 per cent to Rs 4,080 on the BSE.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India Launch on April 22, 2022; Check Expected Price & Other Details Here.

At the NSE, it gained 3 per cent to Rs 4,079.55.

Mindtree on Monday said it has registered a 49.1 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 473.1 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 compared to the year-ago period.

Also Read | Instagram Now Allows Users To Add Product Tags in Feed Posts in the US.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 317.3 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Mindtree's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 37.4 per cent to Rs 2,897.4 crore during January-March 2022 from Rs 2,109.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

For the financial year 2021-22, consolidated net profit of Mindtree grew by 48.8 per cent to Rs 1,652.9 crore from Rs 1,110.5 crore at the end of financial year 2020-21.

The consolidated revenue of Mindtree rose to 10,525.3 crore at the end of 2021-22 from Rs 7,967.8 crore a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)