New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Mineral industry body FIMI, Southern Region has sought the withdrawal of the Karnataka government's guidelines on the transportation and export of iron ore from Bellary and two other districts of the state.

The Karnataka government in its recent guidelines has allowed the transportation and export of iron ore which has been produced till March 31, 2022.

According to the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI), Southern Region, the state government must clarify on the transportation of iron ore that have been produced after March 31, 2022.

The state's guidelines came in the wake of a Supreme Court order last month lifting the restriction on export of iron ore from Karnataka on the lines of the rest of the country.

The Supreme Court in May this year permitted mining firms to export their excavated iron ore from mines in Bellary, Chitradurga and Tumakuru in Karnataka.

FIMI, Southern Region, in a letter to the Karnataka government on Monday said: "The said stipulation is completely unwarranted, contrary to the court order and perverse, and must be immediately withdrawn and a clarification consequently may be issued and the said guidelines are applicable for the movement of iron ore," .

"We are also constrained to submit, in this context, that there is absolutely no reason or justification forthcoming from the guidelines to indicate why the said restriction is brought in. On the other hand, it is crystal clear from the order that the permission granted there extends to all ore produced in the three districts, where restrictions were imposed earlier on the manner of, and the persons to whom, the ore was sold," the letter said.

Quoting multiple court observations made in the past, FIMI, Southern Region said that it is a settled principle of law that a judgement must be read as a whole and must be understood by reading the same in its entirety.

The industry body urged the Karnataka government to take immediate steps to withdraw the said restriction in the guidelines and allow free movement of all iron ore produced in the state at the earliest.

