Latest News | Minimum Temperature in Delhi 4.8 Deg C, 11 City-bound Trains Running Late

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It said the humidity level was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather office predicted mainly clear skies and cold day conditions for the day. It had earlier said that the city might witness dense fog from January 22 to 27.

According to the railways, 11 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by up to four hours due to foggy conditions.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 358, which comes in the 'very poor' category, at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

