Chennai, Mar 27 (PTI) A minor fire erupted outside the Chennai Egmore Railway Station here on Thursday, but it only damaged a cable, officials said.

Rail traffic to and from South Tamil Nadu is primarily operated from here. Trains on the busy Chennai Beach–Chengalpet route also halt at this station.

"A minor fire occurred at 14:55 hours outside Egmore Railway Station, near Gandhi Irwin Road. The fire service was immediately informed, and the fire was brought under control by 15:10 hours."

"The fire only affected the telecom cable, and this minor incident did not have any impact on train operations or information systems. The cause of the fire is under investigation," they added.

