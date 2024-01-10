Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A minor girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The girl was found in an unconscious state in a field near the village on Monday, they said.

Syana Circle Officer (CO) Bhaskar Kumar said a resident of a village under the Narsena police station limits lodged a complaint that his 12-year-old daughter has been raped by a teenager from the same village.

During investigation, it was found that the 16-year-old accused had raped the girl when she had gone to her fields.

A case has been registered under relevant sections. The teenager has been taken into custody, the CO added.

