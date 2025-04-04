Latest News | Miscreants Steal Cosmetics Worth Rs 21.7 Lakh from Godown in Thane District

Thane, Apr 4 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants allegedly broke into a godown and stole cosmetics worth Rs 21.7 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The burglary took place in the Purna area of Bhiwandi last week, an official said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 4, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Miscreants allegedly drilled a hole in the wall of the godown and stole cosmetics worth Rs 21.7 lakh, he said.

The official said the police on Wednesday registered a case under sections 331(4) (house-trespass or housebreaking) and 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He said a probe is underway, and no arrests have been made.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)