Dehradun, Jul 22 (PTI) A kanwariya from Haryana who had gone missing recently after falling down from a road in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi was found dead in a gorge on Tuesday.

The kanwariya was reported missing late on Sunday evening after falling down from the road into a 200-metre-deep gorge near the Nag Devta temple ahead of Gangnani on the Gangotri National Highway, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said.

The dak kanwariya was returning from Gangotri towards Uttarkashi after collecting the water of the holy river when the accident occurred, it said. The kanwariya was identified as 18-year-old Deepak, who hailed from Hisar in Haryana.

