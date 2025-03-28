Lucknow, Mar 27 (PTI) The body of a Public Works Department (PWD) engineer, who had been missing for two days, was found in a canal here on Thursday, police said.

His wife had filed a missing persons report two days ago, prompting the police to launch an investigation, police said.

DCP (Lucknow East) Shashank Singh said, "A body was found in the Indira Nagar canal near the Gosainganj area. It has been identified as that of Vivek Kumar Soni, an assistant engineer in the Public Works Department."

According to Singh, Soni's wife had reported him missing on Tuesday at the Ashiana police station, stating that he had left home and not returned.

Further investigation revealed that his motorcycle was found near the Indira Canal on Wednesday.

Acting on suspicion, police called in the SDRF team to search the canal, leading to the recovery of his body on Thursday.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem after completing legal formalities. Further action will be taken based on the autopsy report," Singh added.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Congress criticised the state's law and order situation in connection with the incident.

The party posted on social media platform X, "PWD engineer Vivek Soni, who was working in Lucknow, was found dead in Indira Dam today. He had been missing for two days. The police remained clueless from the time he disappeared until his death. No one is safe in the state, and this is the only achievement of 'power-hungry' Baba Ji (Yogi Adityanath) in eight years."

