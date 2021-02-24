Aizawl, Feb 24 (PTI) The body of a 21-year-old medical student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room of Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Wednesday, a senior police officer said. The deceased was identified as Nazar Chakma, a resident of Chawngte C in south Mizorams Lawngtlai district.

Mizoram Deputy Inspector General of Police (Northern Range) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte told PTI, the victim had locked the door from inside while his friends were playing badminton. His roommate and the watchman, who had to break open the door, rushed Chakma to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The victim, who was a first year MBBS student at ZMC, was depressed after failing in a recent examination.

"The student had been avoiding food and was depressed since Tuesday," Khiangte said, quoting the victims roommate.

The DIG said, there was no any foul play as it was a clear case of death by suicide. However, no suicide note was found in the room. A post-mortem examination was conducted and the body would be taken to his native village, Khiangte said.

