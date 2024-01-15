Amritsar, Jan 15 (PTI) The Centre's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which is aimed at disseminating information about government schemes and ensuring their benefits reach people, Monday reached the rural areas of Rajasansi assembly segment in this district.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, along with party's senior leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, held public meetings at villages Lodhi Gujjar, Nathupur and Kiralghar.

'Sarpanches' (village heads) and common people in the area thronged to welcome the Sankalp Yatra which had been roaming throughout Punjab, said Chhina in a statement.

He said the purpose of the yatra is to make the people aware about various benefits of the schemes for the poor.

"The yatra was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself two months back and had been spreading the message throughout the country," said Bansal.

He said so far crore of families in the country have taken the benefits of the digital platform where people get the Aadhaar cards, Ayushmaan Card and many other services.

"Thousands of families have taken the benefit of these schemes. The people in general are showing lots of enthusiasm for the yatra," he said.

The yatra is being undertaken across the country with an aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the central government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

