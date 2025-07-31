New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) A delegation of doctors from Mohalla Clinics here met Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta to seek his intervention and support against the mass termination of staff under the new recruitment policy of the Ayushman Arogya Mandir project, an official statement said.

In a meeting held earlier this week, the delegation presented the concerns of more than 500 doctors and 1,500 staff members currently working in Mohalla clinics under the Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM), it added.

The doctors expressed concern over the government's lack of a documented policy to safeguard existing staff, despite earlier assurances from the chief minister and health minister that no jobs would be affected under the transition to the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

According to the statement, the doctors said that the new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines a conditional extension of service for up to one year, followed by mass termination and fresh recruitment.

They further said that changes in the selection criteria, particularly the introduction of age limitations, could result in the disqualification of more than 50 per cent of the currently serving medical staff.

They emphasised that many employees -- including pharmacists, nurses and multi-task workers -- had been recruited on merit through a written examination conducted by the Delhi government in 2018.

"There is an acute shortage of doctors in the current system. Clinics are forced to shut down when staff go on short or long leave, as there is no replacement available," Doctor Ramesh Bansal, the delegation's spokesperson, said.

"We welcome the upgradation of facilities and the rebranding as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, but it should not come at the cost of our employment," he added.

The speaker was handed documents detailing the current recruitment and scoring system, along with past communications with the Delhi government. The doctors insisted that none of the staff were appointed through political connections or unfair means.

According to the delegation, Speaker Gupta assured them of his full support and said he would take up the matter with the chief minister, health minister and other relevant officials.

He also informed the doctors that a final decision regarding recruitment under the Ayushman Arogya Mandir project is yet to be taken, it said.

