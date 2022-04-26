New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Short video app Moj is planning to launch various programs and tools to enable content creators earn around Rs 3,500 crore by 2025, a top company official said on Tuesday.

The company plans to create an ecosystem within the platform to grow content creators to 10 lakh from around 1 lakh at present, Sharechat and Moj CEO and co-founder Ankush Sachdeva told PTI.

Also Read | Instagram Introduces Enhanced Tags on Reels for Creators.

"By 2025, we want to grow monetisable creators on our platform to 10 lakh from 1 lakh at present. Our fundamental belief is that you will have far more creators in India then you have today. Many of them may not be knowing that they are going to be creators.

"We will help them earn USD 450 million (Rs 3,500 crore) through virtual gifting, live commerce, advertising etc," Sachdeva said.

Also Read | Micromax In 2C With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 8,499.

He said the company will also have a lot of courses to help creators improve themselves.

Moj is introducing virtual gifting, commerce earnings, and even creator referral programs to create a sustainable revenue stream for creators.

"Creators will get a direct monetary benefit for creating engaging content on Moj. The payment will not go from the balance sheet of our company," Sachdeva added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)