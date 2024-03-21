Latur, Mar 21 (PTI) The Latur administration has asked the district level media certification and monitoring committee to keep an eye on the use of social media and advertisements broadcast through electronic media during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the Latur Lok Sabha seat in Marathwada region of Maharashtra will be held on May 7.

Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge held a meeting with the monitoring committee officials here on Wednesday.

She instructed the officials to carefully monitor the campaigning done through social media and take strict action if any malpractices, such as paid news and other violation of norms, are found.

