New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Statistics Minister Rao Inderjit Singh has launched the MPLADS e-SAKSHI mobile application for the revised fund flow procedure under the MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) scheme.

The mobile application will bring various benefits, revolutionising the way they engage with and manage development projects in their constituencies. The mobile app would offer convenience and accessibility, allowing MPs to propose, track, and oversee the projects at their fingertips.

This real-time access enhances decision-making processes, enabling swift responses to emerging needs or issues.

The objective of the MPLAD Scheme is to enable the Members of Parliament (MPs) to recommend works of a developmental nature with emphasis on the creation of durable community assets based on locally felt needs, a statistics ministry statement said.

The revised set of guidelines aims to broaden the scope of the scheme so as to enable the MPs to recommend developmental works as per the changing needs of the community, with an emphasis on improving the functioning, implementation and monitoring of the MPLAD scheme, it added.

Minister of State of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) Rao Inderjit Singh launched the MPLADS e-SAKSHI mobile application for revised fund flow procedure under the MPLAD Scheme on Tuesday, the statement said.

The application will streamline the communication between MPs and relevant authorities, facilitating a more efficient exchange of information, it stated.

Additionally, the mobile app will promote transparency by providing MPs with instant updates on the status and progress of their proposed projects.

This transparency not only fosters accountability but also instils public trust in the allocation and utilisation of MPLADS funds, it stated.

