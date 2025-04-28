Shimla, Apr 28 (PTI) The Directorate of Forensics Services, Himachal Pradesh on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Punjabi University, Patiala for collaboration in the fields of education, training and research.

The MoU was signed by Director, Directorate of Forensics Services, Dr Meenakshi Mahajan and Registrar of Punjabi University, Patiala Dr Sanjiv Puri, a statement issued here said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan said that Punjabi University, Patiala is the country's second oldest university which offered forensic courses and the MoU will increase the capacity of both institutions. The Directorate of Forensics Services is contributing in solving various crime cases, she added.

"The field of forensic science is becoming more and more popular now-a-days in conducting scientific investigations and the MoU will be helpful for both institutions as students of Punjabi University, Patiala will be able to conduct research with the help of the equipment and scientists working with the directorate," said Puri.

Similarly, the Directorate of Forensics Services, Junga, Shimla Hills will be able to expand the scope of their research work with the coordination of teachers of Punjabi University, he added.

