Mangaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) The city-based Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has entered into an agreement with PEP Fuels, a start-up company promoted by ONGC, for door-to-door delivery (DDD) of diesel.

Also Read | Beware! This Kaun Banega Crorepati WhatsApp Lottery Scam Can Make You Lose All Your Money.

The agreement was signed by H C Sathyanarayan, Group general manager (Marketing), MRPL and Tikendra Kumar, director-PEP Fuels Technologies Private Limited, a release here said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Beaten to Death By Two Sons In Barmer District; Accused Arrested.

PEP Fuels is a start-up company registered with the department of promotion for industry and internal trade (DPIIT), ministry of Commerce and Industry.

As per the agreement, Pep Fuels will source HSD from MRPL and deliver it at the customer's doorstep through mobile dispensers easing the product sourcing and reducing inventory carrying costs for customers. The pep fuel online platform enables the customer to place and process orders through mobile/web, with minimum manual intervention.

Based on the success of this model, MRPL intends to expand DDD services to other cities and towns shortly, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)