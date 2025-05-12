Latest News | MSMEs in Tier-II, III Cities Witness 20 Pc Revenue Growth After Onboarding ONDC: Report

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) MSMEs in Tier II and III cities have recorded an average 20 per cent revenue growth, following integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), according to a report.

The data from Easy Pay highlighted the growth patterns among businesses that joined the platform through its onboarding services.

Also Read | What Is CBSE's New Post-Result Process? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Latest Changes in the Result Verification System.

Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra were the top three states with the maximum number of MSMEs onboarding onto the ONDC platform, Easy Pay said in a report.

In the past year, Easy Pay has witnessed a massive increase in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) onboarding the ONDC platform and is on track to integrate over one lakh businesses by 2026-27, it added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Our collaboration with ONDC demonstrates that commerce can be democratic, decentralised, and powered by small-town India," EasyPay managing director Nilay Patel said.

Easy Pay is a payment solution company and one of the first fintech companies to go onboard on ONDC for offering both retail and financial services integration solutions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)