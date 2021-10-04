New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Multani Pharmaceuticals Chairman Pradeep Multani has taken over as the new president of industry body PHDCCI, a statement by the chamber said on Monday.

He has replaced Paramount Cables Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Aggarwal.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo2 Teased in India, Launch Expected Soon.

Managing Director, PG Industry Ltd Saket Dalmia and Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman – MMG Group, have respectively taken over as Senior Vice President and Vice President of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, it said.

PHDCCI said that Multani has more than 40 years of experience in the field of Ayurvedic and Unani Medicines sector.

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 7 Prices Reportedly Revealed on Flipkart.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)