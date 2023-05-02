Palghar, May 2 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have arrested a man who had been on the run for 14 years in a murder case, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was nabbed from Andheri area of neighbouring Mumbai for the murder he committed in September 2010, senior inspector Sampatrao Patil, of the Manickpur police station said.

On September 19, 2010, the body of an unidentified man was found in the limits of Manickpur police station and the victim was later identified as Pandhari Shamu Rajbhar (25), a fabrication shop owner in Valiv of Vasai, he said.

While working on leads in pending cases, the police zeroed in on the accused, who had worked with the victim and wanted an advance of Rs 5,000 which the latter refused to give, the official said.

The accused allegedly strangled the victim, tied his hands and legs and threw him in a heap of sand on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in the limits of Sasunavghar, he said.

