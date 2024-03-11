Bengaluru, Mar 11 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Monday chaired a board meeting of the state-owned Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited to discuss the strategies needed to be adopted to increase its production capacity and financial turnover and added that the aim is to develop "Mysore Paints" as a brand to enable it compete with private players.

Speaking after the meeting, the minister in a statement said, the enterprise which is one of the prestigious factories set up during the Mysuru Maharaja's regime is currently performing an annual turnover of around Rs 34-35 crore.

Also Read | What Is CAA? Key Things To Know About Citizenship Amendment Act That Will Grant Indian Citizenship to Non-Muslims From Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

However, now, there is a requirement for indelible ink due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the turnover this year is expected to touch Rs. 77 crore, he added.

Emphasising that the enterprise will be upgraded to align with the competitive market, he informed that the factory will enter into manufacturing of home paints soon.

Also Read | RRB Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For 9,144 Technician Posts, Know How to Apply Online At rrbapply.gov.in.

Further, Patil stated, that there is a thought to manufacture paints, emulsions etc required for government buildings including schools, colleges, and hostels in the factory.

Considering this, permission has been given to appoint an expert from the paint industry as the consultant. The aim is to develop "Mysore Paints' as a brand to enable compete with private players. The market will also be expanded rationally and paints will be made available at competitive prices, Patil explained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)