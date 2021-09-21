Kohima, Sep 21 (PTI) Nagaland government has inked partnership with an international not-for-profit organisation to help address issues of child malnutrition and mortality of those under five years of age in the state, mission director of National Health Mission (NHM) in the state department of health and family welfare, I Talitemsula Jamir said here on Tuesday.

The partnership will also focus on increasing availability and strengthening the administration of vitamin A, multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS) and deworming interventions, strengthening supply chain mechanism of the vitamin and deworming tablets, supporting capacity building of frontline workers in health and nutrition interventions, strengthening the Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition Programme (MIYCN) and deliver MMS to pregnant women, Jamir said.

The NHM and the organisation, Vitamin Angels, had signed an MoU earlier this year for technical assistance to strengthen and expand public health nutrition interventions targeted towards children under five and pregnant and lactating women across the state.

The National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-20) report shows vitamin A coverage for children under 5 at 44.4%, a marked increase since NFHS-4 (2015-16), when the coverage stood at a mere 27.2% in Nagaland.

The Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition Abhiyaan or National Nutrition Mission seek to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

