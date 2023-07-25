Nagpur, July 25 (PTI) A four-year-old boy suffered an electric shock after he touched the water cooler at his home in Nagpur and later died at a hospital during treatment, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the boy was playing in his home in Swagat Nagar area on Monday evening, following which the boy was rushed to a hospital.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

