Nagpur, Apr 4 (PTI) A land records department staffer was held for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 16,000 in Katol in Nagpur on Monday, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said.
Pankaj Hiraman Ambhore (44), assistant (headquarters) in the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Land Record, Katol, had demanded a bribe from a farmer to issue a certificate.
The farmer approached ACB and Ambhore was held in a trap, the official added.
