Nagpur, Feb 18 (PTI) Two persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting a woman paan shop owner who refused to give them free cigarettes, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Jaripatka on Saturday evening, he said.

"They hit her, smashed a beer bottle on her head and ransacked the shop. They have been charged with attempt to murder and other offences," he said.

