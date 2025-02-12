New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Namdhari Seeds on Wednesday said it has fully acquired the open field vegetable seed business of Axia to expand its presence globally.

The company did not disclose the deal value.

The species include tomatoes, hot and sweet peppers, melons, watermelons, cucumbers, squash, and eggplant, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Axia's open field business in these crops is marketed under the US Agriseeds brand in North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

"Namdhari's has acquired 100 per cent of the open field vegetable seed business of Axia," the company said.

Axia, based in the Netherlands, is a breeding company in vegetable seeds for heated and unheated greenhouse cultivation, with or without artificial light.

Namdhari Seeds will continue to use the US Agriseeds brand in these markets with existing customers and distributors.

"The acquisition of US Agriseeds marks a pivotal step in the Namdhari Seeds journey to expand its footprint and become a significant player in the global vegetable seeds market," Gurmukh Roopra, CEO of Namdhari, said.

"Integrating the strong brand heritage of US Agriseeds with our expertise in breeding and innovation, we aim to continue to deliver customised, high-performing products to more farmers globally," he added.

Alois Van Vliet, CEO of Axia, said, this transaction will allow the company to fully focus on its protected culture seed business globally.

