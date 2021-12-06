Nashik, Dec 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,12,658 on Monday after 24 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,729, an official said.

So far, 4,03,556 people have been discharged post recovery, including 53 during the day, he said.

With 5,504 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nashik reached 29,01,783, he added.

Meanwhile, organisers of the 94th All India Marathi Literary Meet, which was held here, said two women publishers from Pune and one youth who had tested positive on Sunday in rapid antigen tests were found negative when their samples were examined through the RT-PCR method.

