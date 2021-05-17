New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) CK Birla group firm National Engineering Industries (NEI) on Monday said it has donated 100 oxygen concentrators to Rajasthan Government as part of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help the state cope up with the increased oxygen demand, these concentrators were specially imported to support the state's effort against this COVID-19 battle, NEI said in a statement.

Each concentrator is of 10 liters capacity and has dual nozzles to support two patients at a time if needed, it added.

"As one of the legacy brands present in the region for over 75 years, it is our responsibility to be committed towards supporting the state government during this difficult time. We would want to ensure that through our efforts, hospitals are able to cope up with the increased demand for oxygen and thereafter are able to save lives," NEI President and Chief Executive Officer Rohit Saboo said.

The company, together with other CII members, are collaborating on several other initiatives to support the government efforts, he added.

NEI said it has also recently supported hospitals in Rajasthan with oxygen cylinders and also donated 50 beds to the community health centre at Savli in Vadodara Gujarat.

The company noted that it has also imported oxygen concentrators for its employees in Jaipur, Newai, Vadodara, and Manesar.

Headquartered in Jaipur, NEI is a leading manufacturer and exporter of bearings.

