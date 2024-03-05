Thane, Mar 5 (PTI) A man from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra has complained to police that he has been cheated of Rs 1.56 lakh after a person from Gujarat offered to sell him Mehsana buffaloes, an official said on Tuesday.

The Mehsana buffaloes are known for good milk production.

The man, resident of Panvel area, alleged that the accused from Mehsana in Gujarat, with whom he had previous business dealings, offered to sell six Mehsana buffaloes to him last year for Rs 6 lakh.

The victim made an advance payment of Rs 1.56 lakh to the accused, but he failed to deliver the buffaloes, the official from Panvel police station said.

Following a complaint by the victim, the police on Monday registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating and criminal breach of trust, he said.

