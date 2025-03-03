Chandigarh, Mar 3 (PTI) As part of the Haryana government's pre-budget consultation initiative, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting on Monday with all ministers, MLAs, and senior officials to gather their suggestions for the 2025-26 budget.

The initiative is aimed to present an inclusive budget, reflecting the needs of all stakeholders, an official statement said here.

The first session of the two-day Pre-Budget Consultation commenced at Panchkula under the chairmanship of the chief minister.

Notably, the BJP government in Haryana has been organising the pre-budget consultation programme for the past six years.

This year, sector-specific meetings have been held over the past several days to take suggestions from various stakeholders. On January 2, the first such meeting was held with the Industry Association and Chartered Accountants in Gurugram to take key suggestions.

Similarly, discussions were held in Hisar with agricultural scientists, FPOs, agricultural stakeholders, and progressive farmers.

The consultation process also included sessions with startups, youth, women entrepreneurs, women representatives, self-help groups, Namo Drone Didi, and the textile industry, to create an inclusive budget, the statement said.

In addition, for the first time, suggestions were invited from the state's citizens through an online portal, which has already received about 10,000 submissions.

Saini, who also holds the portfolio of Finance, said that in order to fulfil the vision of an inclusive budget, MLAs of the ruling party and the opposition provided their valuable suggestions.

The chief minister said that by integrating these important inputs into the upcoming budget, efforts will be made to further simplify the lives of the people.

He assured that the best suggestions from various sectors would be included in the state's budget, which will serve the interests of the 2.80 crore citizens of Haryana.

He further highlighted that this budget will be the first of the third term of the BJP government in the state.

According to the statement, Saini listened to the suggestions shared by all MLAs and assured them that the upcoming budget for 2025-2026 will incorporate the key recommendations, ensuring the state's rapid development.

He also said that the budget will not only address immediate needs but will also focus on achieving long-term objectives for the state's growth.

On the occasion, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Deputy Speaker Krishan Kumar Midha, all ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar and senior officers of the state government were also present.

Meanwhile, the official statement said, a glimpse of women's empowerment was seen in the pre-budget consultation meeting in Panchkula.

The chief minister first gave the opportunity to women MLAs to speak and put forward their suggestions. Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal spoke first.

More than 25 MLAs gave suggestions in the first session of the meeting on Monday.

Notably, 40 MLAs have been elected for the first time in the current Vidhan Sabha.

They expressed their gratitude to the chief minister for providing an open house platform to give suggestions in the budget, the statement said.

