Jammu, Dec 1 (PTI) Nearly 3,500 projects, including 217 bridges, have been completed under the centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) over the past two decades in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The information was given at a meeting chaired by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Amit Shukla here to conduct a comprehensive review of the implementation of the PMGSY in the Union territory.

The review focused on expediting project completion, ensuring adherence to quality standards and enhancing rural connectivity across the region, the officials said.

The PMGSY was launched in Jammu and Kashmir during 2001-02 with the aim to provide all-weather connectivity to unconnected habitations in rural areas with a population of more than 250 as per the 2001 Census.

A total of 3,742 projects, including 305 bridges, having a road length of 20,801 kilometres have been sanctioned for J&K since the inception of the PMGSY. Besides this, 2,140 habitations having a population of 250-plus as per the 2001 census have been approved for providing connectivity, the officials said.

Out of the sanctioned programme, 3,429 projects, including 217 bridges, have been completed so far, they said, adding out of the targeted habitation of 2,140, 2,129 have been connected so far, thereby incurring an expenditure of Rs 12,650 crore.

The officials said the meeting was informed that the implementation of the PMGSY in J&K has been given focused attention during the last five years, thereby giving significant strides in enhancing rural connectivity, particularly in remote and hilly regions, aligning with the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".

Shukla emphasized the need for a daily monitoring mechanism to meet project timelines and address challenges effectively.

He issued specific instructions to ensure uncompromising quality standards in road construction, underscoring the importance of creating durable and safe infrastructure for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He issued directions for the completion of all PMGSY projects as per the sunset date fixed by the ministry.

Earlier on Saturday, the joint secretary conducted an on-ground review of critical road and bridge infrastructure projects under the PMGSY in the Jammu region.

The Union joint secretary, along with senior government officers, visited Kalas Kullian to Chak Harni Road and also inspected the ongoing work on a bridge over the Jagti Bamyal road.

